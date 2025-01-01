$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,791KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP135736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA35736
- Mileage 55,791 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2020 Toyota Corolla