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2020 Toyota Corolla

121,815 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14076180

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

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Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,815KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP036264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNC36264
  • Mileage 121,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-3733

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2020 Toyota Corolla