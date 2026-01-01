$19,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
121,815KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP036264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNC36264
- Mileage 121,815 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LE Upgrade Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Corolla