$26,888 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8128432

8128432 Stock #: PW6310

PW6310 VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP045297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW6310

Mileage 30,129 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.