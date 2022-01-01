Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

30,129 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8128432
  • Stock #: PW6310
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP045297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6310
  • Mileage 30,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

