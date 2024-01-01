$47,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,481KM
VIN 5TDDBRCH9LS007936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 1UBPA07936
- Mileage 99,481 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2020 Toyota Highlander