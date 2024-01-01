$19,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Mirai
2020 Toyota Mirai
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,230KM
Used
VIN JTDBVRBD2LA008095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,230 KM
MIRAI
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
