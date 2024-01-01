Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Prius

60,018 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle
12001252

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,018KM
VIN JTDKARFP1L3135599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA35599
  • Mileage 60,018 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 10,150 KM $72,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Nissan Kicks SV CVT 13,912 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 97,644 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius