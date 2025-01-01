Menu
2020 TOYOTA PRUIS PRIME UPGRADE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre- Collision System

- Power Seats

- Voice Control

- Automatic Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Toyota Prius

76,626 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Auto UPGRADE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LEATHER SEATS

12541171

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Auto UPGRADE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LEATHER SEATS

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,626KM
VIN JTDKARFP9L3160993

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 TOYOTA PRUIS PRIME UPGRADE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre- Collision System

- Power Seats

- Voice Control

- Automatic Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Safety Connect Tracker System
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Tires: P195/65R15 All Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Eco Mode
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
EV mode
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled

Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD)
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Atkinson cycle
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
electronically fuel injected
tier 2 bin 3 emissions rating
power mode and stainless steel exhaust system
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
5.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 8.8 kWh Capacity

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Toyota Prius