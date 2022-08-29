$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Prius
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
45,139KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9195793
- Stock #: 1UBNA43669
- VIN: JTDKARFP3L3143669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,139 KM
Vehicle Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8