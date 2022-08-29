Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

45,139 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Prime Upgrade

Prime Upgrade

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

45,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9195793
  • Stock #: 1UBNA43669
  • VIN: JTDKARFP3L3143669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,139 KM

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

