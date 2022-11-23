Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Prius

41,071 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Prius

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,071KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434469
  • Stock #: 1UBPA22219
  • VIN: JTDKARFPXL3122219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,071 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 81,484 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RC 350 AW...
 44,715 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Pr...
 41,071 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory