$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Prius
2020 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
59,918KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9907469
- Stock #: 1UBNA42651
- VIN: JTDKARFP1L3142651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Magnetism
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,918 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8