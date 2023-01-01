2020 Toyota Prius

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9907472

9907472 Stock #: 1UBPA33876

1UBPA33876 VIN: JTDKARFP2L3133876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 64,251 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.