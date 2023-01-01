Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

42,425 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10238840
  • Stock #: 1UBPA14368
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV4LC114368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,425 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE Premium AWD [B]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 42,425 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 6A
 75,324 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,478 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory