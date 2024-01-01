Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

33,816 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

33,816KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV7LW116548

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA16548
  • Mileage 33,816 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

