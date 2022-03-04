2020 Toyota RAV4

$56,263 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 9 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8613377

8613377 Stock #: P083759

P083759 VIN: 2T3RWRFV5LW083759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P083759

Mileage 11,907 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.