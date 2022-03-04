Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

11,907 KM

$56,263

+ tax & licensing
$56,263

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE ONE OWNER LOW KMS LOCAL

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE ONE OWNER LOW KMS LOCAL

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$56,263

+ taxes & licensing

11,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8613377
  • Stock #: P083759
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV5LW083759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P083759
  • Mileage 11,907 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Red 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Push to start. Recent Arrival! XLE ONE OWNER LOW KMS LOCAL 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT AWD Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Odometer is 36822 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.*$599 Documentation Fee, $199 Go Green Fee and $50 Fuel Card applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

1 877-775-8377
