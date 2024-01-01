Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Sienna

64,430 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,430KM
Used
VIN 5TDDZ3DCXLS232359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Limited Package [[B]]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD R-Sport for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t AWD R-Sport 41,541 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 92,135 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 37,702 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna