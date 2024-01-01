$39,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Sienna
SE 8-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
52,169KM
VIN 5TDXZ3DC4LS045891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,169 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Toyota Sienna