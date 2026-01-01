$36,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,588KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC6LS248851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA48851
- Mileage 93,588 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Sienna