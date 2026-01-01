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2020 Toyota Sienna

93,588 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle
14534226

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

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Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
93,588KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC6LS248851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA48851
  • Mileage 93,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-3733

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$36,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2020 Toyota Sienna