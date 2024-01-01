Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

81,992 KM

Details Features

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
81,992KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN9LX052705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport [C]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

