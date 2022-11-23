Menu
2021 Acura RDX

27,446 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoroof

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoroof

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,446KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9340924
  • Stock #: 13050
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H68ML803718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13050
  • Mileage 27,446 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Previously Leased Vehicle

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
60/40 split folding rear seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Paddle Shifters
Power Tailgate
Leather trimmed seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
ELS Premium Audio System
Metal Sport Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

