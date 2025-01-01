Menu
2021 AUDI E-TRON

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2100$, BC LOCAL, S- LINE

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Heads-Up Display

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- B&O Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

71,117 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Technik quattro/ CLEAN TITLE/ S- LINE/ BC LOCAL

12723282

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Technik quattro/ CLEAN TITLE/ S- LINE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,117KM
VIN WA13AAGE3MB002380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI E-TRON

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2100$, BC LOCAL, S- LINE

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Heads-Up Display

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- B&O Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi smartphone interface

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense front
Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
GVWR: TBD
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
68-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Single-Speed Direct Drive Automatic
9.08 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
soft close

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
705w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Audi connect navigation and infotainment services
Parking aid plus with 360 display Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert
Engine: Dual Asynchronous Electric 355 HP
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/9.6 kW Onboard Charger
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 95 kWh Capacity
Radio: HD FM/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi connect Assistance & Security services
Audi connect e-tron services
Audi MMI navigation w/touch response
front and rear Audi music interface
USB data and front and rear charge ports and Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email UC Auto

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback