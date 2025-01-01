Menu
2021 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIV 45 TFSI

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL, S- LINE

Highlight Features
-Backup Camera& parking Sensor
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Navigation System
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Pre Sense
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Memory Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Apple Carplay
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Audi Q5

27,410 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro/ CLEAN TITLE/BC LOCAL/ S-LINE

13110689

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro/ CLEAN TITLE/BC LOCAL/ S-LINE

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,410KM
VIN WA1EAAFY5M2067235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIV 45 TFSI

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL, S- LINE


Highlight Features

-Backup Camera& parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Navigation System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Audi Pre Sense

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Memory Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Apple Carplay

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Hybrid Electric Motor 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 261 HP -inc: 12V MHEV
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
180w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
475 kgs
Wheels: 8.0J x 19 Contrast Grey
Partly Polished

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Audi Q5