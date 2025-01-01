2021 Audi RS 4

Menu
<p><p>2021 AUDI RSQ8</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Rear Wheel Steering</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Upgrade B&O Sound System</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Wireless Charging</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756946389559_2046160041943933 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2021 Audi RS Q8

64,746 KM

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi RS Q8

Q8 4.0 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ UPGRADE B&O SPEAKER/ BC LOCAL

12935954

2021 Audi RS Q8

Q8 4.0 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ UPGRADE B&O SPEAKER/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,746KM
VIN WU1ARBF1XMD031747

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,746 KM

2021 AUDI RSQ8

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heads-Up Display

- Rear Wheel Steering

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Upgrade B&O Sound System

- Apple Carplay

- Wireless Charging

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense front
Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
85 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Laminated Glass
Wheels w/Locks
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
soft close
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
730w Regular Amplifier

GVWR: 3
Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM 3D SOUND SYSTEM
Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Piano Black/Carbon Fibre Console Insert
Engine: 4.0 TFSI 8 Cylinder 48V MHEV
015 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Audi RS 4