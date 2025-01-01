Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 AUDI S6</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER, Driver Assistance Package</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- 21 inch wheel</p><p>- Driver Assistance Package</p><p>- B&O Sound System</p><p>- Air Suspension</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745452691637_39905912706834445 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2021 Audi S6

22,877 KM

Details Description Features

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi S6

2.9 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ ONE OWNER/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12445702

2021 Audi S6

2.9 TFSI quattro/ NO ACCIDENT/ ONE OWNER/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12445702
  2. 12445702
  3. 12445702
  4. 12445702
  5. 12445702
  6. 12445702
  7. 12445702
  8. 12445702
  9. 12445702
  10. 12445702
  11. 12445702
  12. 12445702
  13. 12445702
  14. 12445702
  15. 12445702
  16. 12445702
  17. 12445702
  18. 12445702
  19. 12445702
  20. 12445702
  21. 12445702
  22. 12445702
  23. 12445702
  24. 12445702
  25. 12445702
  26. 12445702
  27. 12445702
  28. 12445702
  29. 12445702
  30. 12445702
  31. 12445702
  32. 12445702
  33. 12445702
  34. 12445702
  35. 12445702
  36. 12445702
  37. 12445702
  38. 12445702
  39. 12445702
  40. 12445702
  41. 12445702
  42. 12445702
Contact Seller

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,877KM
VIN WAUDFAF22MN066571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5341
  • Mileage 22,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI S6

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER, Driver Assistance Package

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Heads-Up Display

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- 21 inch wheel

- Driver Assistance Package

- B&O Sound System

- Air Suspension

- Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Rear Heated Seats

- Memory Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System

Interior

Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
2.85 Axle Ratio
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
soft close

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert
Power Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Engine: 2.9 TFSI 6 Cylinder
48V MHEV -inc: start-stop and energy recuperation system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 16,054 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA/ NAVI for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD SL/ NO ACCIDENT/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA/ NAVI 96,942 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 22,498 KM $25,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Audi S6