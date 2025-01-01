Menu
2021 BMW M235I XDRIVE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500$, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Forward Collision System

- Lane Departure Warning

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 BMW 2 Series

21,074 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW 2 Series

M235i xDrive/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12684189

2021 BMW 2 Series

M235i xDrive/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,074KM
VIN WBA13AL0XM7H95035

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,074 KM

2021 BMW M235I XDRIVE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500$, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Forward Collision System

- Lane Departure Warning

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.08 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
External Memory Control and 32 Gb Internal Memory

2021 BMW 2 Series