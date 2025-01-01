Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 BMW 330</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763248148340_8456977254818593 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>, BC LOCAL, M SPORT PKG</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2021 BMW 3 Series

52,764 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive/ CLENA TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ M SPORT PKG

Watch This Vehicle
13183901

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive/ CLENA TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ M SPORT PKG

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13183901.760056269?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13183901
  3. 13183901
  4. 13183901
  5. 13183901
  6. 13183901
  7. 13183901
  8. 13183901
  9. 13183901
  10. 13183901
  11. 13183901
  12. 13183901
  13. 13183901
  14. 13183901
  15. 13183901
  16. 13183901
  17. 13183901
  18. 13183901
  19. 13183901
  20. 13183901
  21. 13183901
  22. 13183901
  23. 13183901
  24. 13183901
  25. 13183901
  26. 13183901
  27. 13183901
  28. 13183901
  29. 13183901
  30. 13183901
  31. 13183901
  32. 13183901
  33. 13183901
  34. 13183901
  35. 13183901
  36. 13183901
  37. 13183901
  38. 13183901
  39. 13183901
  40. 13183901
Contact Seller

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,764KM
VIN 3MW5R7J01M8B76826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,764 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW 330

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, M SPORT PKG

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Rear Collision Prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Audi Q7 Quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Audi Q7 Quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 146,307 KM $17,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 70,286 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ APPLE CARPLAY 140,335 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 BMW 3 Series