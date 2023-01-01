Menu
2021 BMW M2

2,764 KM

Details

$78,989

+ tax & licensing
$78,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2021 BMW M2

2021 BMW M2

Competition

2021 BMW M2

Competition

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$78,989

+ taxes & licensing

2,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10038243
  • Stock #: 9UTNA44621
  • VIN: WBS2U7C03M7G44621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 9UTNA44621
  • Mileage 2,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

