2021 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2200$

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Power Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

44,580 KM

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT/ CLEAN TITLE/ RECARO SEATS/ RS

12634851

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT/ CLEAN TITLE/ RECARO SEATS/ RS

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,580KM
VIN 1G1FB1RS6M0122519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH-5436
  • Mileage 44,580 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2200$

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Power Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CUP HOLDERS
Driver Information Centre
Front Reading Lamps
glovebox
Dead pedal
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Engine air filter life monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
6-speaker system

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
seat belts
brake
Trunk emergency release handle
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Trunk release
SPORT
speedometer
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
steering column
DIFFERENTIAL
Driver
Lighting
LED
Colour display
WINDOWS
Defogger
driver and front passenger
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
blackwall
lockable
Electric
vehicle diagnostics
leather-wrapped
steering wheel mounted
3-point
Mirror
6-way power
unauthorized entry
Single-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Audio system feature
Rear axle
Wipers
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
inside rearview manual day/night
front variable-speed
outside power-adjustable
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
parking
Fuelling system
capless
covered
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
miles/kilometres
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
folding
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details...
integral rear window
for child restraint seats
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
frameless
3.27 ratio
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
thorax side-impact and knee
and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
intermittent with washers
OnStar and SiriusXM Radio
manual rake and telescopic
non-illuminated
2 front
Tour
limited slip (Deleted when (MX0) 8-speed automatic transmission is ordered.)
Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
fin-type (Black
all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
Driver Mode Selector up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice
Tire inflation kit (Included and only available with (R0H) 245/50R18
all-season tires.)
except when (WRS) RS Package is ordered and changes to body-colour.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,495

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Chevrolet Camaro