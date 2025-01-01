$36,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT/ CLEAN TITLE/ RECARO SEATS/ RS
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # UH-5436
- Mileage 44,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2200$
Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sunroof
- Apple Carplay& Android Auto
- Power Seats
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
