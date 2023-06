2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 3 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093818

10093818 Stock #: PT8283

PT8283 VIN: 3GCNWAEF7MG315452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # PT8283

Mileage 25,377 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front and Rear Park Assist Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward collision alert Front Pedestrian Braking Automatic Emergency Braking Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Tonneau Cover Remote Keyless Entry Driver Information Centre Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cloth Seat Trim Air filter instrument panel WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Back-Up Alarm Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trailer brake controller Skid Plates Pickup box Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Automatic Stop/Start Pickup bed Hitch Guidance Auto-locking rear differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights spare wheel Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Rear wheelhouse liners Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Power Driver Seat SEAT ADJUSTER Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Rear Bed Liner CHROME PACKAGE Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Wheels Recovery Hooks Trailering Package Telematics Floor Covering alternator BUMPER MIRRORS BLACK Colour-keyed carpeting ASSIST STEPS SOLID ENGINE TRANSMISSION Spare Tire Delete Jet Black Front 8-Speed Automatic Vinyl seat trim A/T fasten seat belts Polished Exhaust Tip Black Tubular Assist Steps Bluetooth Connection Door Locks Chrome Recovery Hooks SEATS PAINTED Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover SUMMIT WHITE Silver ICE Metallic RED HOT Cross-Traffic Alert Defogger Glass Tires 3.42 ratio Audio system blackwall heavy-duty passenger express down Tire Mirror Cooling Tailgate ultrasonic SiriusXM Electronic WT Convenience Package Rear axle inside rearview auto-dimming outside heated power-adjustable rear-window electric Driver Restriction Features Integrated deep-tinted front chrome SATIN STEEL METALLIC ALL-TERRAIN ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS 120-volt spare Mirror caps front 40/20/40 split-bench rear chrome frame-mounted E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE Window WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP NORTHSKY BLUE METALLIC OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable Requires Subscription SHADOW GREY METALLIC OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT Work Truck Package Black Chrome Exhaust Tip ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WT Value Package WT Safety Package OXFORD BROWN METALLIC Dark Essentials Package 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system driver 10-way power including lumbar with six functional load/access features gate function manual with EZ Lift semi-automatic 7" diagonal colour touchscreen 6" rectangular LPO chromed tubular Durabed Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo 4.2" diagonal colour display Moulded splash guards spare 255/70R17 all-season LED Cargo Area Lighting set of 4 Assist steps - 4" Black - round single-zone manual delete KEY EQUIPMENT BLACK TAILGATE LETTERING License plate kit 220 amps LT265/70R17C all-terrain Ornamentation bed mounted Upfitter Switch Kit Safety Confidence Package BACK-UP ALARM CALIBRATION NOT EQUIPPED WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 2.7L Turbo Black Bowtie Emblem Multi-Flex spare 265/70R17SL all-season power front drivers express up/down 265/70R17 all-terrain outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass Black work step (5) 97 decibels Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning Not Equipped with HD Radio REAR CAMERA KIT Black nameplates 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA SILVER PAINTED STEEL 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM Assist steps - 4" chromed round SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS SHIELDED REAR BRAKE CALIPER TWO ADDITIONAL KEYS FOR SINGLE KEY SYSTEM LABEL PAINTS WOODLAND GREEN WHEATLAND YELLOW TANGIER ORANGE GOVERNOR ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 70 MPH ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 65 MPH (104.6 KPH) (112.7 KPH) ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 75 MPH (120.7 KPH) SPECIAL PAINT (SEO) SPECIAL EXTERIOR COLOUR DECAL AND NAME PLATE DELETE LT265/70R17 LINER PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIUM SOFT ROLL-UP CARRIER AND LOCK DELETE RUBBERIZED VINYL WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS SPARE WHEEL UPGRADE DRIVER AND PASSENGER FRONT INDIVIDUAL SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.