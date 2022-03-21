$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
12,016KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8910928
- Stock #: PT6660
- VIN: 1GC4YME76MF297852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
10
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Audio system
heavy-duty
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
front 40/20/40 split-bench
Requires Subscription
6.6L V8
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
650 LBS. (4831 KG)
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9