2021 CHEVROLET Trailblazer LS 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION 

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- Cruise Control

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

109,214 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12723270

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,214KM
VIN KL79MNSL5MB062226

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,214 KM

2021 CHEVROLET Trailblazer LS 4WD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION 

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- Cruise Control

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Air Conditioning
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Air filter
head restraints
map pocket
COMPASS DISPLAY
SHIFT KNOB
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
seat belts
brake
Rear Vision Camera
Following Distance Indicator
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
GVWR
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering provisions (AWD models.)

6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical jack with tools

Rear Vent
Steering
Wheels
Manual
Knee bolster
door handles
WINDSHIELD
liftgate
Visors
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
Roof
brakes
headlamps
fascia
Front
Interior
floor
rear courtesy
steering column
Assist handle
AWD badge
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
Front and Rear
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
front passenger
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
keys
Second Row
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
Wiper
rear child security
driver 6-way manual
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
inside rearview manual day/night
halogen
locking
outside power-adjustable
non-variable ratio
spare
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
display
Wheel
4-way adjustable
Shutters
active
covered
Engine control
stop-start system
Ride and Handling
cabin
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
rear outboard
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
front passenger 4-way manual
electronic parking
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
rear intermittent
3.17 final drive ratio
Drivetrain
stop-start system override
2-way adjustable
rear cargo compartment lamp
3-point rear
Seatback
satin silver and chrome
single-zone manual
with armrest
16 (40.6 cm) steel
Ornamentation
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
under front seats
front passenger flat-folding
front lower grille
(2) foldable
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
enhanced performance with amplifier
Anthracite lower bodyside
4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Trailblazer lettering
2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only
3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Heating ducts
overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
front and rear lower insert
Fuel filler cap
lateral mesh
225/60R17 all-season
polyurethane 3-spoke
ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm
174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
compact spare 16 (40.3 cm)
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
3.5 diagonal monochromatic display
17 (43.2 cm) Silver-painted aluminum
7 diagonal colour touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer