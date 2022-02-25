Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

10 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

GT AWD

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8436150
  • Stock #: C107741
  • VIN: 2C3CDXMG8MH667079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoke Show
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C107741
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Dodge Charger GT Smoke Show AWD, black Cloth. Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

