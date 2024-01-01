Menu
2021 Ford F-150

112,117 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

112,117KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E54MFA34237

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,117 KM

