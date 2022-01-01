Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

14,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8089042
  2. 8089042
  3. 8089042
  4. 8089042
  5. 8089042
  6. 8089042
  7. 8089042
  8. 8089042
  9. 8089042
  10. 8089042
  11. 8089042
  12. 8089042
  13. 8089042
  14. 8089042
  15. 8089042
  16. 8089042
  17. 8089042
  18. 8089042
  19. 8089042
  20. 8089042
  21. 8089042
  22. 8089042
  23. 8089042
  24. 8089042
  25. 8089042
  26. 8089042
  27. 8089042
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,373KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8089042
  • Stock #: PA6272
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH6M5124215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PA6272
  • Mileage 14,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped With options like Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated/Aircooled Seats, Blind Spot, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 145,545 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500
 187,403 KM
$29,968 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass
 31,210 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory