Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 GENESIS G80 </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Blind Spot Camera</p><p>- Massage Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749330476430_1562761436096407 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Heads-up Display</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Lane keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Smart Cruise Control</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Heated<span> </span>Rear Seats</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Power Tail Gate</p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2021 Genesis G80

32,787 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Genesis G80

3.5T Prestige AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ MASSAGE SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12621648

2021 Genesis G80

3.5T Prestige AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ MASSAGE SEATS

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12621648
  2. 12621648
  3. 12621648
  4. 12621648
  5. 12621648
  6. 12621648
  7. 12621648
  8. 12621648
  9. 12621648
  10. 12621648
  11. 12621648
  12. 12621648
  13. 12621648
  14. 12621648
  15. 12621648
  16. 12621648
  17. 12621648
  18. 12621648
  19. 12621648
  20. 12621648
  21. 12621648
  22. 12621648
  23. 12621648
  24. 12621648
  25. 12621648
  26. 12621648
  27. 12621648
  28. 12621648
  29. 12621648
  30. 12621648
  31. 12621648
  32. 12621648
  33. 12621648
  34. 12621648
  35. 12621648
  36. 12621648
  37. 12621648
  38. 12621648
  39. 12621648
  40. 12621648
  41. 12621648
  42. 12621648
  43. 12621648
  44. 12621648
  45. 12621648
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,787KM
VIN KMTGC4SD0MU043475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,787 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GENESIS G80 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Blind Spot Camera

- Massage Seats

- Heads-up Display

- Navigation System

- Lane keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Smart Cruise Control

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Heated Rear Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Tail Gate

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Blind-Sport Collision Avoidance-Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II)
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Passenger Seat
12-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Genesis Connected Services (w/5-year complimentary subscription) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 245/40R20 Front & 275/35R20 Rear AS

Mechanical

180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
75 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L GDI DOHC V6 D-CVVT Twin Turbo -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

SPORT
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert
Smart
custom)
4-Way Power Lumbar
Shift-by-wire
12-way power passenger seat
Heated & Ventilated Multi-Adj Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way touch power driver seat w/power side bolster and cushion extension
ergo motion driver seat
smart posture care system
integrated memory system (2-settings)
smart seat (bespoke fitting driver seat)
adjustable head restraints and front passenger seat walk-in device
rev-match and intelligent drive mode (comfort
Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Fr & 20 x 9.5J Rr Alum Alloy -inc: Medium sputtering finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 BMW X3 X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 BMW X3 X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 31,355 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 19,680 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2011 Honda CR-V 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 108,563 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Genesis G80