2021 GMC YUKON DENALI 4WD

TRUE PRICE. NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. SERVICE RECORD

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Rear Entertainment System

- Bose Sound System

- Heads-Up Display

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Air Suspension

- Wireless Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 GMC Yukon

64,813 KM

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon

4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES

12608749

2021 GMC Yukon

4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,813KM
VIN 1GKS2DKL5MR346150

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,813 KM

2021 GMC YUKON DENALI 4WD

TRUE PRICE. NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. SERVICE RECORD

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Rear Entertainment System

- Bose Sound System

- Heads-Up Display

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Air Suspension

- Wireless Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Interior

remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
CUP HOLDERS
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
Colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Electronic Precision Shift
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
GVWR
Trailering equipment
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Mechanical jack with tools
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
Power Outlet

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist
Safety Alert Seat
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)
Following Distance Indicator
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Rear Pedestrian Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

2
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Windshield shade band
Active aero shutters

Comfort

HEATED

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
CARGO LIGHTS
Exhaust
Automatic
Floor Covering
battery
door handles
transfer case
alternator
liftgate
Visors
POWER OUTLETS
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
fascia
Front
steering column
4
External Engine Oil Cooler
SEATS
sill plates
Lighting
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
Tire Carrier
Lamps
leather-wrapped
overhead
Cooling
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
programmable
12-Volt
Audio system feature
Rear axle
Wiper
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Power Tilt and Telescopic
front intermittent
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Mirror caps
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
bright
acoustic
heavy-duty air-to-oil
3.23 ratio
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
active
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Rainsense
enhanced
Engine control
front auxiliary
USB charging-only ports
push-button
laminated windshield
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
top tethers located in third row seating positions
door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
rear multi-link with coil springs
rear intermittent
Seat adjusters
stop and tail
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
located in headliner
stop/start system disable button
located in the centre stack of instrument panel
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 trailering receiver
2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls
includes neutral position for dinghy towing
(2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
outboard positions
front LED
driver and front passenger laminated front door window
floor with storage area
Heated Second Row
Galvano bodyside
for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions
lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature
outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
power-folding driver-side auto-dimming
integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
12-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 4-way power lumbar
Bose 14-Speaker Surround with CenterPoint
Memory settings recalls 2 driver presets for power driver seat
which removes Automatic Stop/Start
Engine control stop/start disable button and its content. See dealer for details.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start
6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management
heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start
will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others r...
upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
chrome with body-colour strip
front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
8 diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
15 diagonal multi-colour
Wireless charging (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021
see my.gmc.com/learnAbout/wireless-charging or consult your carrier.)
120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm
460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
800 cold-cranking amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 GMC Yukon