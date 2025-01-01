$78,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,813 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC YUKON DENALI 4WD
TRUE PRICE. NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. SERVICE RECORD
Highlight Features
- 360 Degree Backup Camera
- Navigation System
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Pre-Collision System
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear Heated Seats
- Rear Entertainment System
- Bose Sound System
- Heads-Up Display
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Air Suspension
- Wireless Apple Carplay& Android Auto
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
Vehicle Features
