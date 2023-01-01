2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

$43,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 9 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10381134

10381134 Stock #: 1UTNA17524

1UTNA17524 VIN: 5NMS5DAL6MH317524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 33,952 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.