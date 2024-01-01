$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata
N-Line
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,509KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEK4JC5MH098838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,509 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD Elite at 64,367 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 59,959 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 X 122,275 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Hyundai Sonata