2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist System

- Lane Departure Warning

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Pre-Collision System

- Cruise Control

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Hyundai Sonata

96,109 KM

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport/ CLEAN TITLE/ APPLE CARPLAY

12970404

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport/ CLEAN TITLE/ APPLE CARPLAY

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,109KM
VIN 5NPEJ4J23MH063452

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,109 KM

2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE




Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist System

- Lane Departure Warning

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Pre-Collision System

- Cruise Control

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- AND MUCH MORE

 

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually-adjustable front passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Clock

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVD

Shiftronic Mode
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
shift lock
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy
HD radio technology
iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Shift-by-Wire button-type gear selectors
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and BlueLink connected vehicle system
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
paddle shifters and drive mode select
Transmission: Smartstream 8-Speed Electronic Auto -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0 touchscreen

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Hyundai Sonata