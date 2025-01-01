2021 Infiniti Q60

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 INFINITY Q60 RED SPORT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751410795802_7326735651261196 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree<span> </span>Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Bose Sound System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2021 Infiniti Q60

65,024 KM

Details Description Features

$26,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Infiniti Q60

Red Sport I-LINE AWD/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12708453

2021 Infiniti Q60

Red Sport I-LINE AWD/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ 360 BACKUP CAMERA

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12708453
  2. 12708453
  3. 12708453
  4. 12708453
  5. 12708453
  6. 12708453
  7. 12708453
  8. 12708453
  9. 12708453
  10. 12708453
  11. 12708453
  12. 12708453
  13. 12708453
  14. 12708453
  15. 12708453
  16. 12708453
  17. 12708453
  18. 12708453
  19. 12708453
  20. 12708453
  21. 12708453
  22. 12708453
  23. 12708453
  24. 12708453
  25. 12708453
  26. 12708453
  27. 12708453
  28. 12708453
  29. 12708453
  30. 12708453
  31. 12708453
  32. 12708453
  33. 12708453
  34. 12708453
  35. 12708453
  36. 12708453
  37. 12708453
  38. 12708453
  39. 12708453
  40. 12708453
Contact Seller

$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,024KM
VIN JN1FV7LLXMM560622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 560622
  • Mileage 65,024 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 INFINITY Q60 RED SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Power Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
ADAPTIVE
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: engine block heater
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/35R20 Non-Runflat AS Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Carbon Fibre Console Insert
dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat
driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters
Wheels: 20 Exclusive Aluminum Alloy Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED 78,965 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota C-HR LE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota C-HR LE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 76,415 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner 4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota 4Runner 4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE 96,032 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Infiniti Q60