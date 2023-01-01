$51,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Location
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
604-273-8018
$51,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,860 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES!! The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys, with a mere 23,860 kilometers, embodies ruggedness and comfort. Enjoy the luxury of front heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for colder climates. Equipped with a class II hitch receiver, it enhances towing capabilities for various needs. Additionally, fog lamps provide improved visibility in challenging conditions. Blending utility with refinement, this Gladiator variant ensures a balance of durability, convenience, and comfort for both on-road travels and off-road adventures.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Columbia Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Columbia Chrysler
Columbia Chrysler
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-273-8018