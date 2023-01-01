Menu
NO FEES!! The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys, with a mere 23,860 kilometers, embodies ruggedness and comfort. Enjoy the luxury of front heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for colder climates. Equipped with a class II hitch receiver, it enhances towing capabilities for various needs. Additionally, fog lamps provide improved visibility in challenging conditions. Blending utility with refinement, this Gladiator variant ensures a balance of durability, convenience, and comfort for both on-road travels and off-road adventures.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

23,860 KM

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,860KM
Used
VIN 1C6HJTAG0ML533314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,860 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES!! The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys, with a mere 23,860 kilometers, embodies ruggedness and comfort. Enjoy the luxury of front heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for colder climates. Equipped with a class II hitch receiver, it enhances towing capabilities for various needs. Additionally, fog lamps provide improved visibility in challenging conditions. Blending utility with refinement, this Gladiator variant ensures a balance of durability, convenience, and comfort for both on-road travels and off-road adventures.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Locking Lug Nuts
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Tires: LT255/75R17C
Tires: LT255/75R17C OWL On/Off-Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Group

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Dual Top Group
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Technology Group
Safety Group
Smoker's Group
Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
BLACK
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Firecracker Red
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
SARGE GREEN
Generic Sun/Moonroof
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
STING-GREY
Heritage Tan/Black
SOFT TOP WINDOW STORAGE BAG
Auxiliary Switch Group
Requires Subscription
LED Headlamp & Fog Lamp Group
MOPAR HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
Quick Order Package 24W Willys
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Quick Order Package 23W Willys
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
Black 3-Piece Freedom Hardtop
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 w/ESS
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
Quick Order Package 26W Willys
MOPAR Interior Assist Handles
MOPAR Mesh Sun Bonnet
MOPAR Solid Sun Bonnet
SNAZZBERRY PEARL
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
GVWR: 2880 KG (6350 LBS)
Front collision mitigation
GECKO PEARL
Gorilla Glass
MOPAR Sunrider Fliptop
MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2021 Jeep Gladiator