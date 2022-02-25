$54,626+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-273-7521
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4x4
Location
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
$54,626
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8350926
- Stock #: X756496
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG9MC756496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X756496
- Mileage 8,589 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY BUY FROM US? All Makes Warranty Program on Every Used Vehicle Drive with Confidence. We sell more CERTIFIED Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM than anyone else in the area! We have a wide selection of used cars on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. We have departments such as Service, Body Shop, Parts, Paint Shop, and Accessories on site for your convenience.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.