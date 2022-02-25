Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8,589 KM

Details Description Features

$54,626

+ tax & licensing
$54,626

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$54,626

+ taxes & licensing

8,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8350926
  • Stock #: X756496
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9MC756496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X756496
  • Mileage 8,589 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM US? All Makes Warranty Program on Every Used Vehicle Drive with Confidence. We sell more CERTIFIED Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM than anyone else in the area! We have a wide selection of used cars on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. We have departments such as Service, Body Shop, Parts, Paint Shop, and Accessories on site for your convenience.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

