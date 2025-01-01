Menu
2021 JEEP WRANGLER Unlimited Rubicon

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Featuers

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Traction Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
5 Skid Plates
612.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Paint w/Badging
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
800 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Carpet And Rubber Mat
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
630 KGS (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Wrangler