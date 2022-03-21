Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

1,525 KM

Details Description Features

$68,132

+ tax & licensing
UNLIMITED RUBICON ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8688461
  • Stock #: P820612
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFN0MW820612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Firecracker Red Clearcoat 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 8.4" Touchscreen, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Safety Group, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Class II Hitch Receiver, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 22R Rubicon, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Safety Group, SiriusXM Traffic, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group. Recent Arrival! UNLIMITED RUBICON ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 7427 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

