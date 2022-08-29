Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

23,875 KM

Details Description

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 9019081
  2. 9019081
  3. 9019081
  4. 9019081
  5. 9019081
  6. 9019081
  7. 9019081
  8. 9019081
  9. 9019081
  10. 9019081
  11. 9019081
  12. 9019081
  13. 9019081
  14. 9019081
  15. 9019081
  16. 9019081
  17. 9019081
  18. 9019081
Contact Seller

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,875KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9019081
  • Stock #: 1UTNA64387
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFN1MW764387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include fog lights, underbody skid plates, 17-inch steel wheels, an eight-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a digital gauge cluster display, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, power windows/door locks, power/heated side mirrors, air conditioning with automatic temperature control and many more! 178 point safety inspected and OpenRoad Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO. 1UTNA64387

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2022 Toyota Venza Hy...
 4,205 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3
33,712 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 25,000 KM
$64,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory