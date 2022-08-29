$70,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
9,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9053620
- Stock #: PW6768
- VIN: 1C4JJXFG1MW810688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW6768
- Mileage 9,200 KM
Vehicle Description
35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires, 17-inch x 8-inch Beadlock wheels, Leather, Navigation, Alpine Sound, Automatic Trans, 8.4" UCONNECT, 4.56:1 axle ratio, a 1.5-inch lift, and specifically tuned shocks. This is a very rare unit!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Diesel Fuel
Convertible Hardtop
800 lbs)
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK
630 KGS (5
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9