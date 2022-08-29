2021 Jeep Wrangler

$70,000 + taxes & licensing 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053620

9053620 Stock #: PW6768

PW6768 VIN: 1C4JJXFG1MW810688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW6768

Mileage 9,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics GVWR: 2 Diesel Fuel Convertible Hardtop 800 lbs) A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK 630 KGS (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.