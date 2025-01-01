Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 KIA NIRO EX </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751410413873_7344243908213274 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2021 Kia NIRO

81,864 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia NIRO

EV EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12708450

2021 Kia NIRO

EV EX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12708450
  2. 12708450
  3. 12708450
  4. 12708450
  5. 12708450
  6. 12708450
  7. 12708450
  8. 12708450
  9. 12708450
  10. 12708450
  11. 12708450
  12. 12708450
  13. 12708450
  14. 12708450
  15. 12708450
  16. 12708450
  17. 12708450
  18. 12708450
  19. 12708450
  20. 12708450
  21. 12708450
  22. 12708450
  23. 12708450
  24. 12708450
  25. 12708450
  26. 12708450
  27. 12708450
  28. 12708450
  29. 12708450
  30. 12708450
  31. 12708450
  32. 12708450
  33. 12708450
  34. 12708450
  35. 12708450
  36. 12708450
  37. 12708450
  38. 12708450
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,864KM
VIN KNDCC3LG5M5094321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,864 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 KIA NIRO EX 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL. ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear
Engine: 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
8.206 Axle Ratio
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
USB Connection
Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Clock and Voice Activation
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
UVO Intelligence
59 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
9.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64 kWh Capacity
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
230 kgs (4
916 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 8 display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD SC Autobiography/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED 78,965 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota C-HR LE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota C-HR LE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 76,415 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner 4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota 4Runner 4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE 96,032 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Kia NIRO