Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 KIA SELTOS EX</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p><strong><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>DL#40299 UC Auto</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer* </span></strong></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744236320064_9004715116027038 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2021 Kia Seltos

80,361 KM

Details Description Features

$24,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12399510

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12399510
  2. 12399510
  3. 12399510
  4. 12399510
  5. 12399510
  6. 12399510
  7. 12399510
  8. 12399510
  9. 12399510
  10. 12399510
  11. 12399510
  12. 12399510
  13. 12399510
  14. 12399510
  15. 12399510
  16. 12399510
  17. 12399510
  18. 12399510
  19. 12399510
  20. 12399510
  21. 12399510
  22. 12399510
  23. 12399510
  24. 12399510
  25. 12399510
  26. 12399510
  27. 12399510
  28. 12399510
  29. 12399510
  30. 12399510
  31. 12399510
  32. 12399510
  33. 12399510
  34. 12399510
  35. 12399510
  36. 12399510
  37. 12399510
  38. 12399510
  39. 12399510
  40. 12399510
Contact Seller

$24,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,361KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7182588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,361 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 KIA SELTOS EX

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Apple Carplay

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




***FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

***BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

***COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer* 


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 4
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
USB charger and media input port
Bluetooth and 6 speakers
167 lbs
Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8 display screen
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM/ POWER SUNROOF/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Toyota Corolla LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM/ POWER SUNROOF/ BC LOCAL 81,526 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION/ R-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION/ R-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 82,071 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD/PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM for sale in Richmond, BC
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD/PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM 91,591 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,295

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos