2021 Kia Soul
GT LINE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UC-7098B
- Mileage 82,862 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 KIA SOUL GT-LINE
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER
Highlight Feature:
- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors
- Lane Keeping Assists
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Pre-Collision System
- Heads-up Display
-Harman/ Kardon Sound System
- Navigation System
- Voice Control
- Power Sunroof
- Heated & Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- CD Player
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Drive Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UC Auto
