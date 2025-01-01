2021 Kia Soul

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><strong>2021<span> </span>KIA SOUL GT-LINE</strong></p><p><strong>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</strong></p><p><strong>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744932268738_475895646499053 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Lane Keeping Assists</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind Spot Monitor</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heads-up Display</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Harman/ Kardon<span> </span>Sound System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Voice Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Power Sunroof </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated & Ventilated Seats </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Steering Wheel</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- CD Player</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Adaptive Cruise Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Variable Drive Mode</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><br><br></p>

2021 Kia Soul

82,862 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Soul

GT LINE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12428373

2021 Kia Soul

GT LINE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12428373
  2. 12428373
  3. 12428373
  4. 12428373
  5. 12428373
  6. 12428373
  7. 12428373
  8. 12428373
  9. 12428373
  10. 12428373
  11. 12428373
  12. 12428373
  13. 12428373
  14. 12428373
  15. 12428373
  16. 12428373
  17. 12428373
  18. 12428373
  19. 12428373
  20. 12428373
  21. 12428373
  22. 12428373
  23. 12428373
  24. 12428373
  25. 12428373
  26. 12428373
  27. 12428373
  28. 12428373
  29. 12428373
  30. 12428373
  31. 12428373
  32. 12428373
  33. 12428373
  34. 12428373
  35. 12428373
  36. 12428373
  37. 12428373
  38. 12428373
  39. 12428373
  40. 12428373
  41. 12428373
  42. 12428373
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,862KM
VIN KNDJ33AU2M7752715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7098B
  • Mileage 82,862 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 KIA SOUL GT-LINE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Feature:

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Heads-up Display

-Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Navigation System

- Voice Control

- Power Sunroof 

- Heated & Ventilated Seats 

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology 

- FM/AM Radio

- CD Player

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ S- LINE for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ S- LINE 40,414 KM $41,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ COOL SEATS for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 Lexus ES 350 CLEAN TITLE/ BACKUP CAMERA/ COOL SEATS 151,189 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA 88,462 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul