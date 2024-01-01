$41,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Telluride
SX AWD
2021 Kia Telluride
SX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$41,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,900KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYP3DHC6MG172318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Package
Ebony Black
3.8L V6 Gdi - Other (W/SX)
Automatic 8-Speed - Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 115,810 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride SX AWD 70,900 KM $41,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 44,237 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,499
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Kia Telluride