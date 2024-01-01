Menu
2021 Kia Telluride

70,900 KM

Details Features

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
70,900KM
VIN 5XYP3DHC6MG172318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Package
Ebony Black
3.8L V6 Gdi - Other (W/SX)
Automatic 8-Speed - Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

