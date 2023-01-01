Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus NX

24,907 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus NX

2021 Lexus NX

300 Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus NX

300 Awd

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 10210332
  2. 10210332
  3. 10210332
  4. 10210332
  5. 10210332
  6. 10210332
  7. 10210332
  8. 10210332
  9. 10210332
  10. 10210332
  11. 10210332
  12. 10210332
  13. 10210332
  14. 10210332
  15. 10210332
  16. 10210332
  17. 10210332
  18. 10210332
Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210332
  • Stock #: 9UTNA37823
  • VIN: JTJGARDZXM2237823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA37823
  • Mileage 24,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2020 Nissan Murano S...
 17,659 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan S
 36,456 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 48,201 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory